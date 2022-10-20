World champions help Nelson softball celebrate 60-year annivesary

Tom Hurunui, left, Shirley Harvey (Smith), Peter Harford and Charlie Cotton at the Nelson Softball Association’s 60th jubilee. They were all prominent players in the first decade of Nelson softball in the 1960s.

Nelson’s three softball world champions and members of the province’s first title winning team were among the guests at the Nelson Softball Association 60th jubilee.

The reunion kick-started the new softball season at Saxton Field this month with games proceeding after Nelson Softball Association life member Rab Jamieson hurled the first ceremonial pitch.

Among the attendees were Karen Rackley (Fraser), who batted in the crucial second run in the New Zealand women’s team’s world championship final victory in Taiwan in 1982, a side coached by late Nelson softball stalwart Ed Dolejs.

Also present were Daryl Stratford, scorer of a game-clinching run in the New Zealand men’s team’s world title winning final in 1984, and pitcher Marty Grant, who won gold medals with the Black Sox in 1996 and 2000 and was considered part of the wider 2004 squad despite a pre-tournament injury.

Nelson Softball Two great Nelson softball pitchers: Former Black Sox champion Marty Grant, left, with Tom Hurunui, who pitched Nelson to a national tournament title in 1969.

Grant was presented with a toki by Nelson SA president Don Glenie to recognise his softball achievements.

Jane Miles, a bronze medallist at the 1978 world championship with Fraser and another Nelsonian Linda Hawthorn, was also present, as was former New Zealand outfielder Lynette Nicol.

Softball began officially in Nelson in the 1961-62 after being founded by former Horowhenua player Ben Marshall, assisted by teacher and ex-Otago Colts representative Geoff Mooar, Bob and Margaret Brebde and Bob and Dorothy Turner.

The game got a big boost when Ed Dolejs moved to Nelson from America in 1965. He became New Zealand’s leading coach and influenced many Nelson softballers, while his wife Ruth, was a dedicated Nelson SA administrator for over 20 years. Their sons, Dan and Dennis later coached Nelson teams to win South Island Jefferies Cup titles in 1981 and 1987, respectively.

John Bisset/Stuff Marty Grant won gold medals with the Black Sox in 1996 and 2000.

Guests at the jubilee dinner heard how Nelson men’s and women’s teams played their first representative games in Neale Park in 1961, but Nelson did not attend a national tournament until the 1968-69 season when Ed Dolejs coached the men’s team to the Ed Barr Cup division three title in Lower Hutt.

Pitcher Tom Hurunui and catcher Charlie Cotton from that first title-winning team were at the jubilee, along with Shirley Harvey (formerly Smith), a women’s player from the 1960s, who received a service award. She is still giving back to the game, over 50 years after her playing heyday, as an umpire.

Isabelle Jones, a former Nelson player, coach and ex-Nelson SA president, was appointed association patron.

Guests heard from speakers representing each decade of Nelson softball achievement, with Tony Smith covering the early days from 1962-72, Peter Harford 1973-1982, life member Alex Oliver 1983-1992, Glen Scrimgeour – who returned from Sydney for the weekend – 1993-2002, Hamish Fletcher 2002-2012 and life member Derryn French – the grandson of 1960s pioneer Bob Turner - 2013 to the present day.

French and Stratford played prominent roles in Nelson establishing the four-diamond complex at Saxton Field, widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s best softball venues.

Glenie, the Nelson SA president, and secretary Nicky Mason spearheaded the committee organising the two-day reunion.

“The 60th anniversary was a great opportunity to bring our softball whanau back together,’’ Mason said. “Throughout the weekend we were able to capture the stories from our past create new memories.

“Learning about the narrative and rich history of the association gives us all something to be inspired by and seeing players, coaches and administrators reconnect was an emotional experience for some.’’

Nelson Softball’s new season is now in full swing with senior and junior grade games at Saxton Field.