Nelson's new deputy mayor chosen to 'provide balance'

Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Nelson’s new deputy mayor, is sworn in with Mayor Nick Smith during the first council meeting and mihi Whakatau held at the Trafalgar Centre on Friday.

Nelson's youngest councillor is now the city's new deputy mayor.

New mayor Nick Smith announced Rohan O’Neill-Stevens as his deputy at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Nelson City Council on Friday after the swearing-in ceremony.

Smith said in a statement that O’Neill-Stevens, 22, brought the energy of youth, the experience of three years on the council and a mature mind to the challenges of being deputy.

“Rohan is a capable, thoughtful young man, who has the energy and skills, in my view, to help our council succeed,” Smith said.

“Rohan was the highest polling candidate overall, and while a mayoral contestant, shared my view that Nelson needs a more collegial council. I think we have a winning team with a combination of experience and pragmatism as well as youth and enthusiasm.”

Smith said his decision to have a deputy mayor of a different political leaning to himself was a deliberate choice to provide balance, and said it was also about letting the older generation grow the skills of the next.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Rohan O'Neill-Stevens stood for Nelson mayor and this was his pitch.

O’Neill-Stevens thanked the mayor for the opportunity, though he said being a politician had “never been on my bucket list”.

“I can’t say it was in my 10-year plan 10 years ago. Trying to remember what I thought I was going to be at 22 when I was 12, I think I was meant to be in Hollywood by now.”

However, he said he was excited for the job, despite the daunting scale of recovery the council and city had ahead of itself following the August floods. O’Neill-Stevens also made a point to welcome Campbell Rollo and James Hodgson, the only other councillors under the age of 40 at the council table.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Matty Anderson performed a haka with his son during the swearing-in ceremony at the mihi whakatau.

He said there was a “pretty switched on team” around the council table and he was keen to get to work with them and with the mayor.

“We already have a very collegial and trusting relationship,” he said of Smith, who he said had had “a series of conversations” with O’Neill-Stevens over the past weeks.

Both Smith and O’Neill-Stevens highlighted the challenges for the council and wider city in the recovery from the recent floods, and other major challenges like major legislation changes and as Smith put it the “approaching economic storm” of high interest rates and significant ongoing costs.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Trafalgar Centre on Friday, was marked by first a pōwhiri followed by the swearing in of the new mayor and councillors.

Matty Anderson, the first to be sworn in after Smith, spoke first in Nieuan then English during his swearing in, and was given a lei by Bernie Habbershaw​, who was attending with whānau and supporters. Anderson and one of his sons also performed a haka.

Kahu Paki Paki, who was elected via the Māori ward, was welcomed with karakia during his swearing-in.

Hodgson said he was part terrified to be elected, but was keen to get on and serve the community.