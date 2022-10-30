Golfers hit Motueka fairways in interprovincial masters tournament

The Motueka Golf Club will host the best masters golfers from around the country from Monday.

Fifteen teams from around the country will tee up at the Motueka golf course from Monday for the Freyburg Masters interprovincial championship.

The battle for provincial supremacy for over-40 golfers involves five-man teams in matchplay competition.

Motueka Golf Club president Pete Cederman said it was the first time the club had staged the national masters. It followed its hosting of the South Island Masters interprovincial tournament earlier this month.

Tasman won that tournament but will face tough competition from strong North Island teams, including Auckland, Wellington and Bay of Plenty in the nationals.

Seventy-five players in 15 teams will fight it out for masters inter provincial golf supremacy at the Motueka Golf Club.

Cederman said 25 volunteers were helping to run the tournament during the week, and clubs from around the region had also lent a hand with equipment.

Golfers will tee off at 7.30am and midday on Monday, and the action will continue until Friday. The public were welcome to come and watch some of the country's best golfing talent.

Cederman said the course and the club were in good health, with rising membership of around 430.

The tournament offered a chance to show off its picturesque, leafy setting to a wider audience, and also brought a welcome influx of visitors to Motueka.