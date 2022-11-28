Violinist stars in Nelson Symphony Orchestra concert celebrating Scotland

REVIEW: Celtic Connections: The Sounds of Scotland, Nelson Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marc Taddei, Amalia Hall violin.

NCMA auditorium, Saturday November 26, reviewed by Ruth Allison

Despite the somewhat misleading subtitle, this concert which celebrated the Celtic regions of Scotland and Ireland was without doubt patriotic and nationalistic in its fervour.

From a rousing, victorious battle hymn to the plaintive melody of The Last Rose of Summer, this was an evening to celebrate.

The programme was complemented by the enthusiasm and evident joy with which the orchestra performed.

This was in no part thanks to the combination of guest conductor Marc Taddei and virtuosic violinist Amalia Hall who, without doubt inspired every individual orchestral player to play their utmost best.

How could they not when the glorious tones of ‘Baron Knoop’, Hall’s violin drifted effortlessly through the first gloomy lament of the opening notes of Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

This was a performance of seemingly effortless playing and sensitive interpretation which paralysed the audience, lifting them out of their normal concert going demeanour and into a dazzling world where the relationship between violin and orchestra is fully explored.

The Scottish Fantasy was preceded by Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, an early tone poem which musically describes the landscape of Fingal’s Cave, a remote, spectacular sea cave buffeted by endless stormy seas.

In this piece all the string sections ably led by John Thomson provided valuable strong support for the more exposed individual instruments and under the maestro’s baton the orchestra kept rhythms moving at a grand pace.

The orchestra captured the romanticism of The Land of the Mountain and the Flood by Hamish McCunn. This piece which celebrates the landscape, the mountains and lakes of Scotland is full of melodies and provided an opportunity for the orchestra to showpiece all its performers.

The NCMA auditorium is a wonderful place for sighting instruments which are usually hidden down the back. Polished performances from Timpanist Beth Cuizon and the three trombone players.

The concert was completed by a performance of Victor Herbert’s Irish Rhapsody which if little known today nonetheless is such a medley of famous folksongs, it feels almost familiar.

The orchestra were most confident in this piece, simple in its design and popular in its appeal. They got off to a cracking start and woodwind and brass were in their element. A delicate cello solo by Siobhan Gerritsen brought the piece to an assured close.

The night however, belongs to Amalia Hall whose riveting performance will be remembered for a long time by audience and orchestra alike.