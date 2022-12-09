From pest trees to Christmas trees a win for families and environment

Meagan and Rod from Kumanu Environmental dropped off a truckload of wilding pines cleared from the Maitai Valley as part of Project Mahitahi. The trees have been distributed through the Victory Community Centre to families for use as Christmas trees.

Christmas just got a bit jollier for Nelson families and better for the environment with the donation of pest pines for use as festive trees.

Wilding pines cleared from the Maitai Valley through the Project Mahitahi ecosystem restoration project have been distributed to families through the Victory Community Centre and the Tāhunanui Community Hub.

Victory community co-ordinator Steve McLuckie said around 50 connifers had been snapped up at the centre by families grateful to have a free Christmas tree.

“It’s nice to be able to spread a bit of joy using what would otherwise be regarded as a pest,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Fears wilding pine issue has been underestimated, expert says

* Tree planting focus for science organisation's landmark community day

* More ground staff to control wilding conifers in Mt Richmond Forest Park



“The nicest thing was watching children and whanau helping to pick a tree and carrying them off home.”

Kaiwhakarite Mahitahi (Project Mahitahi project manager) Susan Moore-Lavo said wilding pines grew at various sites being ecologically restored by Project Mahitahi, alongside other exotic trees being cleared such as sycamores and willows.

“The wildings actually make up quite a small proportion of the trees in these areas, but it’s fantastic to be able to use them to help people in the community celebrate Christmas.”

Project Mahitahi involves 36 hectares of weed control throughout the length of the Maitai catchment. As well as exotic trees, invasive pest vines such as Old Man’s Beard, banana passion fruit, and Himalayan honeysuckle are also being cleared.

Moore-Lavo said the goal was to replace the pest species with 125,000 native plants, and so far 100,000 had been planted.

“Most of these plants survived the recent flooding, only about 5% were damaged. Next year, we will be planting 40,000 native plants in areas of the Maitai catchment where vegetation was lost during the weather event.”