Thousands lined the streets in Richmond to catch a glimpse of the jolly fat man in this year’s PAK'nSAVE Richmond Santa Parade.

The parade was back with a bang this year after Covid uncertainty meant it had to be cancelled last year.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Santa travels down Queen St in the PaknSave Richmond Santa Parade

A police car leads the PaknSave Richmond Santa Parade down Queen St, Richmond.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Zaria Morris and dog Misty wait for the start of the PaknSave Richmond Santa Parade.

More than 40 floats took part in the colourful event on Sunday with Queen St packed from Edward St right through to Mcindoe Pl.

