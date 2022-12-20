Nelson news in brief: algae warning, police station work, summer fair returns

Toxic algae in Maitai

Moderate to high levels of cyanobacteria have been found throughout the Maitai River, especially in the lower reaches around Avon Terrace. The Nelson City Council says the blooms create black, green, or brown slime on rocks, or brown or black “mats” at the river’s edge that have a velvety texture and musty smell that can attract dogs to lick or eat them. Council officers have observed the presence of floating mats, which elevates the alert status to amber. Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough Health and the council recommends that people and pets stay out of those areas of the river to avoid potential contact with cyanobacteria mats. Toxic algae is harmful to humans and dogs when ingested; a piece the size of a 50c coin is enough to kill a dog. Warning signs are up in affected areas.

Police station refurbishment

Refurbishment work is continuing on the Nelson police station, including treating mould that closed cells earlier this year. Acting Area Commander Nelson Bays Inspector Mark Clayton said there would be some internal office movements to better accommodate staff. The station building had regular refurbishment work due to its age, including mould testing and treatment, he said. In March this year some custody cells were closed because of the high levels of mould. Clayton said the nearby Munro building, which houses the Tasman Police District Headquarters, would undergo earthquake strengthening work. He said there were no plans to close or demolish either building.

Lions fair roars back

More than 50 stalls will be open for the return of the Lions Summer Fair at the Tāhunanui playing fields on New Year’s Day. The fair is returning after a two year absence due to Covid restrictions. Stalls will be packed full of craft items, health care products and there will be plenty of tasty food on offer. There will also be a number of stalls offering activities for children and other items to suit all ages. Richmond Lions president Bob Jamieson said the profits from this years’ fair would be donated to local emergency service groups. He said the fair was one of two major fundraising projects Richmond Lions were organising over the holiday period.The other is the Camp Raffle at the Tāhunanui Beach Camp on December 28. Lions members will raffle three baskets of food and supplies to the campers and residents at the camp.

Annual report makes cut

Tasman District Council is aiming to adopt its Annual Report tomorrow. An additional meeting was scheduled so the document could be adopted before the statutory deadline of December 31. The matter has come down to the wire due to a shortage of auditors. Earlier this month, Audit NZ audit director John Mackey told the council's audit and risk committee that Audit NZ would “own” it if the deadline was breached. A staff report for the meeting notes that there are likely to be changes to the draft versions of the Annual Report and summary included in the agenda “as a result of the ongoing audit”. “A schedule of changes and revised versions of the attached documents will be tabled at the meeting if necessary,” it says.