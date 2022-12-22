News in brief: Christmas weather and mighty mite

Christmas outlook

A mixed bag of weather, from showers to possible thunderstorms, is on the way for the top of the south over the next few days. The MetService forecast for the upper South Island, including Nelson and Blenheim, is for a partly cloudy Christmas Eve tomorrow, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible and a maximum temperature in the low 20s. On Christmas Day it’s again partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm and a maximum temperature in the low to mid 20s. Things look brighter on Boxing Day with mostly sunny weather, a slight chance for an afternoon shower and a maximum temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

Old man’s beard mite go

A tiny mite is the newest weapon being deployed against pest plant old man’s beard. Biosecurity officers at Tasman District and Nelson City Councils will be nurturing 12 old man’s beard vines over the summer that have been infected with a microscopic mite that causes deformation in the developing leaves of the vines. Old man’s beard is a clematis and is one of our region’s worst pest plants, so hopes are high that the tiny mite will establish and reduce the impact of this nuisance vine. The mites, which are native to Europe, After seven years of research carried out by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research it was established that the mites are very host-specific to old man’s beard and will not attack other species of native clematis, although an exotic ornamental, Clematis stans may be attacked to a lesser degree. It is expected to several years for the mites to build sufficient numbers to spread naturally.

Pot sparks callout

A kitchen fire and a separate incident involving leaking gas bottles kept fire crews in Nelson busy on Wednesday. Alex Norris, shift manager at Southern Fire Communications Centre, said they initially had a report of gas bottles that were leaking at about 9.40am on Victoria Rd in Nelson. Two fire trucks from Nelson Central Station were sent to investigate the 45kg gas cylinders. Norris said the crews made the scene safe and then left about 20 minutes after arriving. At 11.18am Fire and Emergency New Zealand was notified of a kitchen fire on Kawai St in Nelson South. Two fire trucks were sent from Nelson Central. Norris said when they arrived they removed a pot from a stove and assisted the occupant with ventilating the house. A St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit, assessing and treating one patient in a minor condition who was transported to Nelson Hospital.