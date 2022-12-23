News in brief: Land claims and mayor's message

Record land claims

There were 970 claims for land damage from the August rain event in the top of the south, part of a record number of claims nationally to Toka Tū Ake EQC this year. The natural hazard insurance provider said the numbers were a reminder for homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards. Toka Tū Ake said there had been a huge increase in landslip claims nationally, from 759 in 2021 to 2296 this year, that were typically complex and costly. Chief Readiness Officer Kate Tod said as New Zealanders increasingly face the impact of climate change through severe weather events, it was vital for homeowners to make sure they know what they were covered and take steps to reduce risks, including checking that slopes and retaining walls were well maintained.

Mayor’s message

In a Christmas message to Nelsonians, mayor Nick Smith has paid tribute to council staff, new councillors and those who have helped others in the city during a difficult year. “Our biggest challenge remains the recovery from August’s horrendous storm of when the most difficult problem remains property damage from hundreds of landslides,” he said. Smith said the bulk of the geotechnical reports would be finished by the end of January and there were five fulltime navigators to help the hundreds of families with complex insurance claims. He was looking forward to the Carols by Candlelight on the Church Steps at 8.45pm on Christmas Eve and the mayoral Christmas dinner at Greenmeadows in Stoke on Christmas Day. “I am gradually coming to grips with my new role and loving living in Nelson fulltime after 33 years of commuting to Wellington,” he said.

Citizens Advice helpers sought

The Citizens Advice Bureau Nelson Tasman is looking for volunteers with common sense, some life experience, and who enjoy a bit of detective work. Volunteers would be helping people in the community to access services and find help when they need it. Training for 2023 volunteers runs until the end of February. To learn more and get an information pack, please contact the bureau on 03-548-2117 or email nelsontasman@cab.org.nz