Rabbits have field day at Tāhunanui beach reserve

One of the rabbits living under the shipping containers near the Nelson Surf Life Saving building on the Tāhunanui playing fields.

Holidaymakers at Nelson’s popular Tāhunanui beach this summer may not have been expecting a furry addition to the area’s animal life.

Gulls, yes, jellyfish, occasionally, and countless dogs at the Back Beach.

But now there is also an expanding population of rabbits which have made a home in the sandy soil at the Tāhunanui playing fields, across from the beach. They have made extensive burrows under shipping containers next to the Nelson Surf Life Saving building.

Although rabbits have been in the area for years, regular visitors say they seem to have been breeding like, well, rabbits, and the population has grown noticeably recently.

While they are mostly a wild population, some also appear tame, allowing people to get within a few metres and fuelling online speculation that they may have been pets that have been dumped.

The rabbits are regularly seen near the beachside children’s playground, and around the changing rooms.

Nelson City Council acting group manager, community services, Rosie Bartlett, said the council monitored the damage caused by the rabbits.

Sally Kidson/Stuff Run rabbits: some of the resident rabbit population at Tāhunanui beach in Nelson.

“We have recently noticed more damage in the playground area of the reserve and will consider in the New Year whether control measures are necessary.”

Bartlett said the council was not aware of people dumping tame rabbits in the reserve, but some guinea pigs had been left there in November.

The SPCA had worked with a volunteer to trap the guinea pigs.

“We remind members of the public that under the Animal Welfare Act 1999, abandonment of pets is illegal,” Bartlett said.

The rabbits have also attracted the attention of small dogs, and there have been reports that firefighters have been called to the reserve to extract over enthusiastic jack russels that became stuck in the burrows.