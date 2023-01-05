From bar manager to guiding sea kayaks, student plots adventurous course

NMIT adventure tourism student Nadia Kerr is spending the summer as a sea kayak guide in the Abel Tasman National Park.

Nadia Kerr did not see much sun during four years working in bars, but now she has found the light.

She is spending this summer on the sparkling waters of the Abel Tasman National Park as a sea kayak guide. Ahead of her, a world of adventure beckons.

The 23-year-old credits the adventure tourism and guiding course at the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) for a change of direction that has boosted her mentally and physically.

“It absolutely has turned my life around,” she says. “I don’t know where I would be if I hadn’t done it. I feel like I’m where I’m meant to be.”

Supplied NMIT adventure tourism student Nadia Kerr in action at Ellis Creek in the Kahurangi National Park.

As someone who struggled in school, finding it hard to sit still and focus, Kerr says she had no definite career path, and ended up working in a Dunedin bar when she was 18. Over the next four years she worked her way up to become the manager of an upmarket cocktail bar, but the hospo lifestyle took its toll.

“I hadn’t seen the sun for four years, I was miserable with my life, and felt really lost.”

On an impulse she headed north, ending up at a horse trekking business in Golden Bay. When that job ended, she was still in search of direction when she remembered reading about an adventure tourism course in central Otago.

She realised NMIT had a similar course. “The second after it came into my head, I applied there and then.”

Supplied Kerr on the snowboarding section of the course at Porters ski field in Canterbury.

Kerr has completed the first year of the two-year adventure tourism course and describes it as one of massive growth. Not only has she learned a huge variety of outdoor skills and safety measures, but says she has grown personally in so many ways.

“I have never felt so sure of myself and confident and happy, and I have seen it in others as well.”

She estimates 80 per cent of the year has been spent in the outdoors – rock climbing, canyoning, rafting, white-water kayaking, sea kayaking, snowboarding and tramping, mostly in the top of the south and Canterbury.

Her course mates and tutors have become “like a family”, providing the support and teamwork to lift everyone, no matter their previous experience.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Kerr says the course has turned her life around.

While she spent a lot of time in the bush as a youngster, she said she was not equipped for all the course’s challenges at the start, particularly sea kayaking.

But with the guidance of the course’s skilled tutors, she has developed so much that she landed her summer guiding job.

Kerr is excited about tackling the course’s second year, when she will focus on rock climbing/canyoning, rafting and snowboarding. She aims to gain New Zealand Outdoors Instructors Association qualifications in those areas.

With the tourism industry finding its feet after Covid and the qualifications and connections gained during the course, job prospects are healthy, she says. In future she could work winter and summer seasons in different parts of the world thanks to New Zealand qualifications being internationally sought after.

In the meantime she is paddling the green waters of the Abel Tasman, showing off its natural wonders to visitors.

“Being outside and being active, you can’t help being happier.”

For more information about the course see https://www.nmit.ac.nz/study/study-areas/adventure-tourism/