Never mind the generation gap: going to Bay Dreams at 60

Bristol DJ S.P.Y. performs on the Dream Machine stage during Bay Dreams in Nelson on Thursday.

Thousands of young music lovers - and at least one 60-year-old - descended on central Nelson on Thursday to dance in the rain. Warren Gamble sampled the Bay Dreams mood.

Out of the blue, a young guy with his cap on backwards gives me a fist bump outside Bay Dreams.

“I have met so many nice people here,” he says to a friend.

I’m 60; he must be 20, but this seems to be an ageism-free zone.

At 9pm on Thursday, the vibe is warm, despite the rain that has fallen in fits and starts since the gates opened at midday.

It's the time of year that Nelson feels like a city of the young. Clumps of teenagers and 20-somethings walk the city streets – university students home for the holidays or those drawn by the region's summer attractions. They bring a refreshing injection of energy, and cool clothing.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Rowan and Seani outside the Field of Dreams stage.

It's all on display at Bay Dreams; a particular male favourite seems to be pyjama-like matching shirts and shorts in bright watermelon and pineapple patterns. Transparent plastic ponchos over bikini tops are flavour of the day among the women; one explains that you can stay dry and still show off your outfit.

By this time many are worse for wear and there are still long queues outside the alcohol tent. But there is no sign of trouble; the small police contingent chat among themselves and the St John tent is empty. An officer says the event has been well run and there has been nothing out of the ordinary; police confirm there were no incidents of note.

The main act, Grammy-nominated American DJ Diplo, takes to the big outdoor stage surrounded by what looks like a small hadron collider. A woman with LED-lights on butterfly wings flutters to the beat.

There are muddy patches on the grass, but it hasn't reached Woodstock proportions. Not many here would know what Woodstock was, but the basic template remains, the joy of music and youth.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF DJs Chops, left, and Nil Trace battle it out in the Silent Disco tent.

No-one gives my grey hair a second thought. As I head into the silent disco tent, a young guy stumbling out puts his headphones on me. I join the ranks of others swaying to music only we can hear; it's dark, I don't feel too out of place. Then a young, blonde woman approaches and says something. I think she might want to talk about the music, and what a good night it's been. I take the headphones off.

“Sorry, what was that?”

“Can I have your headphones,” she says.

"Sure,” I say.

It’s time to go.