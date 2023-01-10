Nelson news in brief: Zefa Fa'avae makes orienteering strides

Another Fa'avae making strides

Zefa Fa'avae, 17, has continued his impressive rise up the international orienteering ranks with a fourth place finish in the elite men's long distance race at the Oceania Orienteering Championships in Tasmania. Fa'avae, son of world champion adventure racer Nathan Fa'avae, also finished second in the junior sprint race. New Zealand's top female orienteer, Lizzie Ingham, won the women's elite long distance race over a rocky St Helens course by almost 13 minutes.

Buyers market rules

There is 147 per cent more housing stock available in the Nelson Bays area than a year ago, new figures show. The figures from realestate.co.nz, released today also show that the average asking price in Nelson Bays in December last year was $900,365, down 1.6 per cent from December 2021, and homes were taking 24 weeks to sell compared to the long term average of 21 weeks. The trends are consistent with other recent housing reports.

Local government review

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is seeking public submissions on its draft report for the Review into the Future for Local Government. Submissions can be made up until February 28. An independent panel will review the submissions and present a final report to the Minister of Local Government and Local Government New Zealand by June. The panel will holdpublic webinars on February 2, 7, and 8 to discuss the draft report. For more information or to make a submission, visit the Department of Internal Affairs website at https://buff.ly/3PGpgtM