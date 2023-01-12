Nelson news in brief: library repair progress

Library progress

Contractors fixing the ceiling at Nelson’s Elma Turner Library are on schedule to finish the first phase of the work by the end of the month, allowing another part of the library to open. The building was closed in June last year after its heavy ceiling tiles were deemed a serious earthquake risk. A pop-up library was opened in the children's section at the rear of the library. The Nelson City Council said this week that contractors have been securely clipping tiles to the ceiling grid, and installing lateral bracing. The suspended ceiling system is being secured to the walls to enable some movement during an earthquake without the tiles falling. Once phase one finished, the pop-up library will expand to include the back section of the library by the Maitai River.

Fa'vae goes forth

Nelson orienteering star Zefa Fa'avae, 17, finished fourth in the open elite middle distance event at the Oceania Orienteering Championship in Tasmania. It matched his fourth placing in the long distance elite grade earlier this week. For the middle distance event he moved from his under-20 grade to the elite level in a bit to claim an automatic entry to the world championships in Switerland in July. Only the winner automatically qualifies, but his time would have won the under-20 event. "I enjoyed the technical aspects of the map,” Fa'avae said after the race. “I had a good run but made a few minor mistakes that cost a few seconds here and there.” His younger sister Tide was sixth in the women's under-20 event and mother Jodie was third in the women's 45 category.