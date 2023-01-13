Nelson news in brief: Leadership change and return of sun

Leadership change at Wakatū

Experienced business leader Johnny McGregor is the new chair of the Wakatū Incorporation. He replaces long-standing chairman Paul Morgan, who served more than 30 years on the board, including 22 years as chair. McGregor has served on a number of boards and expert advisory groups, including the World Economic Forum’s Trade and Indigenous Programme, and the Federation of Māori Authorities. He is of Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua descent. Wakatū chief executive Kerensa Johnston said his appointment was an exciting opportunity to build on the purpose of Wakatū to preserve and enhance its taonga for the benefit of current and future generations. Morgan, who was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year honours, will take a sabbatical in recognition of his long service. In other moves Jo Davidson has been appointed chair of Wakatū's food and beverage business Kono NZ and Jeremy Banks has been appointed as a director to the Kono board.

Summer's return

After an unsettled week, summer is set to return to Nelson-Tasman at the weekend and into next week. The MetService is forecasting a fine Saturday and Sunday with temperatures reaching 22C. Some showers are forecast early next week, but the outlook is generally fine with maximum temperatures in the early to mmid-20s.