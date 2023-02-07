Nelson news in brief: Skatepark series returns

Get your skates on

The annual Tasman Skatepark Series to showcase skateboarding, BMX and scootering skills and compete against other contestants launches at McGazzaland in Wakefield on Saturday. The series moves to the Motueka Skatepark on February 18 followed by Richmond Skatepark on March 4 and finishing up at Neale Park in Nelson on March 18. Entries can be taken on the day of each competition and helmets are compulsory for all competitors. You can also pre-register by messaging @skatenelsonbays on Instagram or you can enter in-store at Cheapskates Nelson. Competition categories are skateboard, BMX bikes and scooters with age groups of under 12, 12 to 17 and an open section for 18 and over.

Lead in boat search

Nelson man Dylan Saggers’ search for his childhood boat the Pencarrow has taken several steps closer after several Stuff readers made contact with information of her past whereabouts, including one of her previous owners. Craig MacMorland, who sold the boat in the early 2000s said he still had the old log book. “I have put lots of feelers out to try and find where the old girl is hiding and am confident we will locate her,” he said. Saggers made the plea through the Marlborough Express on Monday because the former gravel transporter and submarine hunter left a big impression as a child with his boat-mad father. The 107-year-old Pencarrow's last known sighting was several years ago off Ngakuta Bay in Queen Charlotte Sound.

Second hand Sunday

Second Hand Sunday, a next chance to clear out unwanted household goods, returns to Nelson and Tasman on February 19. If you have stuff you want to give away, register online at nelson.govt.nz/second-hand-sunday before 10am on Friday February 17 to be included on the list of participating addresses. Anything from chairs, books, clothing, or leftover bits and pieces from building projects can be given away but residents are asked not to put out food, or dangerous goods like faulty electrical equipment, or chemicals. If participating, print off a poster for your mailbox and put tems on your driveway at 9am on the day. A list and map of participating addresses can be downloaded from 12pm Friday, February 17.