Nelson news in brief: new Sealord chairman, committee role for MP

New chair for Sealord

Sealord Group has appointed experienced business leader Jamie Tuuta as the Nelson-based seafood company’s new chairman. Tuuta, of Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Maru, Te Ati Awa, Taranaki Tūturu descent, is currently chair of Maori Television and Tourism New Zealand and a director of Moana New Zealand and a number of other boards. He was formerly chair of Te Ohu Kaimoana for nine years until 2020. He will take over as chairman in April from Whaimutu Dewes when he retires on March 31 after seven years in the role. Sealord director Rachel Taulelei said the board acknowledged Dewes’ more than 30 years service to Sealord and the wider iwi fisheries sector.

