Voters unhappy with STV and revamped ward system, says poll

Nelson mayor Nick Smith, centre, says the changes to the council’s local body voting system should not have been made.

Nelsonians are strongly opposed to the STV voting and ward systems introduced for last year’s local elections, according to an independent poll commissioned by the Nelson City Council.

Of the 525 respondents, 63 per cent preferred the former first-past-the-past voting system with only 21 per cent preferring STV. Sixteen per cent were unsure about the voting system.

As for the ward system, 44 per cent of respondents preferred not having wards, with 33 per cent in favour of the ward system and 23 per cent unsure.

Mayor Nick Smith thought the levels of unpopularity showed that the changes to Nelson’s voting system shouldn’t have been made.

“The previous council got out of touch with public opinion,” he said. “Changes to electoral systems should be reserved for the voters rather than the elected.”

Boosting engagement was a massive hurdle for councils, Smith said, and he did not think the new voting system encouraged participation.

“One of the biggest issues for us with local elections is turnout,” he said. “The big disadvantage of STV is that it is so complicated that people don’t participate.”

He argued that with paper mail in decline and the security issues surrounding online voting, it made sense for the Electoral Commission to take over local elections to boost turnout with a return to in-person voting.

“We know that works with over 80 per cent participation in our parliamentary elections,” he said. “[The Electoral Commission] can run a nationwide campaign to encourage participation, whereas it’s quite confusing with every one of the 67 councils running different campaigns.”

He highlighted some negative feedback he received after the election from voters who got confused about how to fill out their ballots with neighbouring Tasman District Council advertising how to vote in its local elections which used first-past-the-post as opposed to Nelson’s STV.

The poll has also helped to inform council’s submission to the draft report on the Review into the Future of Local Government.

“The information from this scientific random poll is not just relevant to Nelson but is nationally important in understanding how we can improve our local elections,” Smith said.

The review’s draft report recommends introducing electoral wards and the STV voting system to boost participation alongside reducing the voting age to 16 and introducing four-year terms.

Poll results show 81 per cent of respondents supported keeping the voting age at 18 and 54 per cent preferred keeping council terms to three years. 16 and 38 per cent of respondents preferred a voting age of 16 and four-year terms respectively.

Smith said that the poll had only been considered by the council in relation to council’s submission on the Review into the Future of Local Government draft report and said any further decisions about the future of Nelson’s electoral systems haven’t yet been discussed.

“We need to give further consideration to this poll, particularly when it’s plain that the majority of Nelsonians do not support STV and do not support the general ward in Nelson being split.”

The poll was weighted to reflect the overall adult population in terms of gender, age, ward and ethnicity. Eighty-five per cent of respondents said they had voted, compared to the 51 per cent turnout seen in the election.