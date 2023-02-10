NZ Hops launches new hop variety for craft beer fans

NZ Hops Ltd. has released a new variety called Superdelic, which it has been working on for more than 10 years. It is expecting the new hop to be lapped up by brewers. (file photo)

A New Zealand hops company has released its brand-new hop variety that has been in the works for more than 10 years.

Called Superdelic, the variety was developed by NZ Hops at Plant and Food Research and general manager Blair Stewart said its release was expected to “create a frenzy”.

“This exceptional hop is a playful number, with red fruit, candy, citrus and tropical fruit characteristics, offering brewers something totally different to use in their craft.”

More than 85% of New Zealand-grown hops are exported, with a turnover of around $40 million, and with the newly released Superdelic following closely behind Nectaron in the growing NZ Hops Ltd brand there are expectations it will also be successful.

“Demand for Nectaron grows every year, and we expect the same with Superdelic,” Stewart said in an emailed statement.

Scientist Kerry Templeton led the hop breeding programme and said it was an amazing milestone to see a new variety enter the market after years of work.

“Its excellent yield potential will allow growers to produce high-quality hops more efficiently and sustainably.

“In the brewers’ hands, new and interesting beers will come from Superdelic’s unique flavour and aroma profile.”

Through NZ Hops’ Bract Brewing Programme, some global brewers have already trialled the new variety in craft brews to see its characteristics, aromas, and brewing performance.

“In a hazy IPA it revealed its ripe mango, sweet berry, and citrus notes,” Sawmill Brewery director Mike Sutherland said.

The launch of Superdelic comes in the midst of this year's harvest and before NZ Hop’s two-day festival HarFest.

The festival will run from March 20 to March 21 and showcase hop growing and the breeding programme to brewers from Australia, United States, United Kingdom and from around New Zealand.

NZ Hops Ltd is a cooperative representing 27 hop growers in New Zealand, all but one based in the Nelson-Tasman region.