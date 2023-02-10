Science precinct dropped because of spiralling costs

A preliminary early-stage concept of proposed Science and Technology Precinct where the Cawthron Institute's new laboratories would move to. The proposal has been scrapped because of spiralling costs.

A proposed science precinct at Port Nelson that was to house 1000 workers and new laboratories has been sunk by soaring costs.

The Cawthron Institute and Port Nelson on Friday announced the proposed Science and Technology Precinct would not go ahead because it was no longer financially viable.

Cawthron had proposed to build new laboratories at the site and become an anchor tenant.

But its chief executive Volker Kuntzsch said inflation and supply chain disruptions meant the projected costs for the complex laboratory requirements had almost doubled from $25 million to around $45 million in less than two years.

“As a charitable trust, those costs were simply not feasible,” Kuntzsch said. “Cawthron has existed for 100 years, and we intend to be around for 100 more – my job is to ensure our long-term viability and there was no certain way to do that with the additional level of debt.”

The Wildman Ave precinct was proposed to create a world-class hub of innovation and creativity for the science and technology sectors. The port company was to construct three office buildings to house around 1,000 science and technology workers.

Kuntzsch said the institute had been committed to the precinct, putting its main Halifax St campus up for sale in last year to raise some additional capital to cover the rising costs.

Cawthron Institute/Supplied Cawthron chief executive Volker Kuntzsch, former Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese and Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison at the site of the proposed Science and Technology Precinct in 2021.

“Unfortunately, the tenders received did not achieve our expectations, which is ultimately a reflection of the cooling property market and meant we didn't have the finances required to cover the increasing costs."

The organisation was now looking at options for redeveloping the Halifax St site to incorporate new laboratories.

Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said it was extremely disappointed the precinct was not proceeding.

But he said the port would now explore other potential options for development of the land.

The Nelson City Council had allocated a $1.5 million capital grant to Cawthron and a $1.2 million capital grant to the port to help develop the precinct, but those funds were conditional on the precinct proceeding and had not been drawn on.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said he was disappointed but not surprised the precinct was not going ahead, given the sharp increase in interest rates and construction costs.

“The more than doubling of interest rates has had a massive impact on the commercial viability of a development estimated to cost $135 million between the two organisations,” he said.

Estimates of the project cost in 2021 were $60 million.

Smith said other factors includied a reduction in demand for office space with more people working from home, and the difficult trading environment affecting both organisations.

Smith said the council had carried out $3.4 million of work on the site to relocate and upgrade stormwater pipes.

While there was a wider community benefit from the increased flood resilience of the new pipes, “we do need to have further discussions (with the port) because there has also been some benefit to this land.”

He was heartened that Cawthron remained committed to expanding its laboratory capabilities.

“It is New Zealand’s largest independent institute, critical to Nelson's status as New Zealand’s seafood capital and to the development of the blue economy.”