Residents urged to prepare for strong winds in Nelson Tasman

Residents in the region are being advised to stay off roads and the water if strong winds hit the region over the next 24 hours. (file photo)

Nelson Tasman residents are asked to get ready for strong winds over the next day as ex-cyclone Gabrielle travels south.

The MetService has issued an orange warning for the severe southeast winds, gusting up to 120kph for the top of the south from 9pm on Monday to 9pm on Tuesday.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith encouraged people to prepare.

“We’ve seen how damaging the cyclone has been in the North Island, and we need everyone to take steps now,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Wellingtonians urged to prepare as Cyclone Gabrielle set to pass over central NZ

* Chris Hipkins gives cyclone update, announces $11.5m in support

* Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Stay home, avoid non-essential travel' officials warn



METSERVICE Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Power lines could be affected by falling trees or branches, and extreme care should be taken in parks and recreation areas, he said.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said the region’s emergency management team were monitoring the conditions and were on standby.

“People should consider staying off the roads, especially high-sided vehicles and motorbikes. Large swells are also likely, and boaties are recommended to check their moorings and stay off the water until the winds die down on Wednesday morning.”

In a statement the Tasman District Council said the forecast strong winds had the potential to damage trees, powerlines and unsecured objects and structures.

Debris on roads and wind gusts could make driving hazardous especially for motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Trampolines, outdoor furniture and bins should be secured.

The risk of extreme weather conditions meant forestry companies had closed their forests to public access due to the danger of falling trees.

Moturoa/Rabbit Island and Rough Island was to close from 8.30pm on Monday and would reopen again on Wednesday morning.

Kingsland forest and recreational tracks would be closed from 9pm on Monday for 24 hours.

The council asked residents not to put rubbish out for collection if they didn’t need to in the strong winds.

The contents of wheelie bins and recycling crates had the potential to become missiles and scatter around streets if bins were blown over.

Large swells were also a possibility with coastal areas exposed to the winds from the southeast the most vulnerable. Boaties were recommended to check their moorings and stay off the water until the winds died down on Wednesday morning.

Preparation checklist

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Be prepared for possible power outages and check emergency supplies. Make sure you have some cash at home or food and water to last three days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.

Identify a safe place during the storm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds and cause damage or injury.

Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled by storms and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

Farmers and lifestyle block owners need to consider how and where you will relocate stock to protect from winds.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

In an emergency, call 111.

Go to https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/storms/ for more tips on how to prepare.

During the storm

Stay inside

Don't drive unless you really need to. Close exterior and interior doors and windows.

Pull curtains and blinds over windows. This could prevent injury from flying glass if the window breaks.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio, follow live blog on Stuff, and follow Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, Tasman District Council or Nelson City Council Facebook pages.

Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.