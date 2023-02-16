Person in serious condition, two in police custody after car flipped in Nelson

A person has been transported to Nelson Hospital in serious condition following a crash.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Nelson early on Thursday.

Hato Hone StJohn and police were called to Queen Elizabeth II Drive in Nelson at 2.45am.

A police media spokesperson said it was a single vehicle crash and the car had flipped.

A written St John traffic alert said one ambulance attended and treated the patient who was in serious condition and transported them to Nelson Hospital.

READ MORE:

* One person seriously injured after car flips near Tapawera

* One dead, three injured in Southland crash

* Cyclist receives moderate injuries after colliding with truck



The police media spokesperson said two other people were taken into custody and police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

“The road was partially blocked for a time while emergency services attended, but the roadway is clear now.”