Peanut butter boss embraces family business and ideas from the couch

Aimee McCammon was well aware her new role heading the country’s leading peanut butter company would have its quirks.

After all the effervescent, non-conformist businessman who founded Pic's Peanut Butter is her stepfather Pic Picot.

The 70-year-old still has “20 ideas before breakfast”, McCammon said, and was also famous for falling asleep in meetings. When McCammon took up her chief executive role at Pic's headquarters in Nelson this month his only request was to keep the big, black leather couch in the office for him.

“He will come in and probably throw out a few ideas, and have a nap,” she said.

McCammon shares his entrepreneurial enthusiasm, allied to a career that has seen her work on developing some of the country's biggest retail brands.

Her mother met Picot when McCammon was growing up in Auckland, and she briefly worked for him in one of the many sideline businesses he tried before making Pic's a national success story. The pair have remained close as her career developed after studying commerce at university.

Luke Nola and Friends Kea Kids News discovers why an Auckland man paid $3k for a jar of Pic's Peanut Butter in an online auction.

McCammon has been an advertising executive with Saatchi & Saatchi in New Zealand and New York, helping develop brands such as Whittaker’s, 42 Below and Toyota, and was general manager of Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production. More recently she was New Zealand chief executive of entertainment, advertising and technology group Augusto Group.

She has also been on the Pic’s advisory board for 10 years before stepping into the chief executive role.

When she was with Park Road in Wellington, Picot sent her cartons of peanut butter that would always sell out in the office.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Pic Picot welcomed his “fiercely intelligent” stepdaughter as the company's new chief executive.

With a spirit her stepfather would have been proud of, McCammon tracked down the buyer for Wellington supermarket icon Moore Wilson’s. “I went round to his house and presented it and he said all right we will take it.”

It was the first supermarket listing outside of Nelson.

The company, born from a concrete mixer turned roaster in Picot’s garage, is now the country’s biggest seller of peanut butter, employing 55 people. The spreads produced at its Nelson factory are exported to Australia, China, Singapore, the United States and Britain.

McCammon said the company’s recipe for success was its focus on as few simple, natural ingredients as possible. It was also not afraid to try things, such as picking up a 10-year-old’s suggestion to create a blend between its crunchy and smooth spreads, leading to the launch of “smunchy”.

“We make stuff happen,” McCammon said.

Picot said he was thrilled his “fiercely intelligent” stepdaugther had stepped into the role.

“Of course with family comes a certain honesty and if you’ve read my book you’ll know I’ll still be offering my advice. Family catch-ups will no doubt be even more colourful this year.”