Nelson news in brief: More whio released into Abel Tasman

More whio for Abel Tasman

Eleven whio/blue duck were flown by helicopter into three locations in the Abel Tasman National Park last week. Two birds were released at Wainui Hut, three at Evans Creek and six at Falls River, bringing the total released so far to 36. That’s well on the way to the target of 50 birds, considered to be the number needed to occupy all suitable habitat in the park’s interior. The whio were and hatched and raised at the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust in Christchurch as part of the Top of the South Breed for Release programme. Five more juvenile ducks await release this autumn once they reach 11 weeks old – the age they would usually leave their parents and start to fend for themselves. Project Janszoon Director Bruce Vander Lee said there was evidence that whio weare breeding in the park now and the predator control

programme run by Project Janszoon, Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust, Air New Zealand, and DOC was a major factor in keeping them safe.

Not guilty by insanity finding

The man who started a fire in the courtyard of Nelson Hospital has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The man, who is currently in a psychiatric unit in Christchurch, appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday via audiovisual link. Following the incident on November 20 last year, the man was charged with wilfully setting fire to a property. Judge Richard Russell imposed an inpatient treatment order, requiring the man to remain in hospital care for the next six months, or until staff found him fit for release. The man has permanent name suppression.