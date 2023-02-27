Nelson Rowing Club novices show medal-winning form at nationals

Led by elite rower Brook Robertston with a gold, the Nelson Rowing Club had a successful outing at the national championships at Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

Robertson teamed up with Olympic gold medallist Matt McDonald from North Shore to dominate in the men’s premier coxless pair, winning the AW Newton Memorial Cup.

“It was fantastic to see Brook back at the top of the podium at a national regatta,” said Nelson’s head coach Tim Babbage. “Brook also provided our younger rowers with lots of inspiration, good advice and encouragement throughout the week.”

Novice rowers Naomi Robertson, Greer Robertson and Millie Treder all had a fantastic week, taking home three medals apiece.

They teamed up with Briana Williams and cox Madie Taylor to take the silver in the women’s novice coxed four.

Sharron Bennett Photography Part of the bronze winning novice eight crew in the boat at the start line. From Left: Greer Robertson, Millie Treder, Isla Martine, Juno O'Connor, Zoe Dunstan, Lucia Maskell.

The crew joined forces with Isla Martine, Juno O’Connor, Zoe Dunstan and Lucia Maskell to win bronze in the women’s novice coxed eight. And finally Naomi, Greer, Millie and Isla teamed up with Fern Backhouse-Smith, Hollie John, Mia Cliffe, Sarah Scholefield and cox Ruby Southwick to take the bronze in the womens intermediate coxed eight.

Nelson’s womens novice coach Kylie Johnson said she was exceptionally proud of the novice girls. “They’ve been training hard all season and really working on their race skills. The novice four rowed a great final at the South Island Club Champs earlier this year, so it was fantastic to see them take the silver medal at nationals.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming school rowing season to see what these girls can do representing their schools.”

In more eights racing, Nelson cox Madie Taylor picked up another silver by coxing the Wairau Men’s Club coxed eight into second place, and Brook Robertson led the Nelson men’s premier coxed eight to fourth position in a thrilling penultimate race of the regatta.

Next on the rowing calendar is the South Island Secondary Schools regatta from March 10-12 where, for the first time in 12 years, the Nelson Rowing Club will have rowers representing all five of the Nelson/Richmond Colleges – Nelson College, Nelson College for Girls, Waimea College, Nayland College and Garin College.

Full national regatta results for Nelson Rowing Club:

Womens Novice Coxed Four:

• A final – Silver: Briana Williams, Naomi Robertson, Greer Robertson, Millie Treder and Madie Taylor (cox)

• B final – 1st place: Juno O’Connor, Isla Martine, Zoe Dunstan, Lucia Maskell and Ruby Southwick (cox)

Mens U22 Single Sculls:

• B Final – 5th place: Flynn Mercer

Womens Senior Double Sculls:

• B Final – 5th place: Lucy Munro, Maddie Collis

Mens Premier Coxless Pair Oars:

• A Final – Gold: Matt McDonald (NSRC), Brook Robertson

Womens Club Coxless Quad Sculls:

• A Final – 5th place: Maddie Collis, Emily Cumming, Skye Lasenby, Hollie John

Womens Senior Coxless Quad Sculls:

• A Final – 5th place: Lucy Munro in composite boat with Dunstan Arm Rowing Club

Womens Intermediate Coxed Eight:

• A Final – Bronze: Fern Backhouse-Smith, Hollie John, Mia Cliffe, Naomi Robertson, Greer Robertson, Millie Treder, Isla Martine, Sarah Scholefield and Ruby Southwick (cox)

Womens Novice Coxed Eight:

• A Final – Bronze: Briana Williams, Naomi Robertson, Greer Robertson, Millie Treder, Isla Martine, Juno O’Connor, Zoe Dunstan, Lucia Maskell and Madie Taylor (cox)

Womens Intermediate Coxed Quad Sculls:

• B Final – 1st place: Hollie John, Fern Backhouse-Smith, Mia Cliffe, Sarah Scholefield and Ruby Southwick (cox)

• B Final – 6th place: Maddy Ryland, Lexi Pottinger, Cassie Imer, Charli Mirfin and Maddie Collis (cox)

Womens Senior Single Sculls:

• B Final – 7th place: Lucy Munro

Mens Premier Coxed Eight:

• A Final – 4th place: Brook Robertson (captain)