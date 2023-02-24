Nelson news in brief: $300,000 lotto win thanks to husband's phone habit

Husband’s phone habit pays off

It’s not a recommended course of action for a husband to ignore his wife’s advice, but for one Nelson man it paid off with a $300,000 Lotto win. The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he sat down on Wednesday evening to pick his Strike numbers on his phone. “But my wife wasn’t too happy about it. She said, ‘Can you please put that thing down?’ “I said, ‘I’m busy! Leave me alone!” When he checked his ticket before bed he was stunned to discover the big win. After a sleepless night, the couple were “still gobsmacked” but looking forward to celebrating with “a couple of glasses of wine and a nice dinner.” “I don’t think I’ll get told off for being on my phone for a while,” he said.

Progress for new museum storage building

Nelson Provincial Museum staff have marked the 50th anniversary of the Isel Park research facility opening with cake and a wish for a safe home for the museum’s treasures. The Isel Park building in Stoke houses taonga, archives, photographs, social history, textiles, art, and natural history specimens. But the collection, valued at $20 million, is stored in a building which suffers from multiple issues including limited seismic strengthening, lack of water tightness, a flood prone site, and asbestos. “The taonga and collection is at risk of being permanently lost through a significant event, such as the recent floods in Nelson in 2022, or through irreversible degradation of objects due to inappropriate conditions”, says museum chief executive Lucinda Blackley-Jimson. The project to replace the Isel Park facility is well underway with a site in Church St behind the existing museum purchased, preliminary design of the new facility completed, and a resource consent application submitted. Funding applications are also being prepared and submitted.