Shoe aid to help cyclone victims get back on their feet

A shipment of 160 pairs of barely worn running and walking shoes are on their way from Nelson to victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nelson’s Shoe Clinic store has joined its counterparts around the country in supplying shoes that are returned as part of its 30-day money back scheme to authorities dealing with the recovery in Hawkes Bay and eastern areas hit by the cyclone last week.

Nelson Shoe Clinic owner Brett Meehan was born in Napier, and still has relatives in the region. While his family members avoided the worst of the flooding, the scenes of devastation in other areas he knew well were unbelievable.

“You can’t probably understand the gravity of it until you are on the ground there,” he said. “We had floods here in August that were pretty catastrophic but I think this has taken it to levels I have not seen in New Zealand.”

The store was happy to provide the eight cartons of shoes, including running, walking, hiking and kids shoes, that were to be delivered to Wellington on Friday for trucking up to Hawkes Bay.

Meehan said the store’s returned shoes had typically been donated to charities such as KidsCan, or to Nelson Intermediate School for students who needed them.