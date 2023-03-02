Search for missing woman begins in Nelson

Anyone who has seen Carole or has information her whereabouts should contact police.

The family of a woman missing from the Nelson area are appealing to the public for help.

Carole was last seen at her home in Nelson two days ago on February 28.

She is 170cm tall and of slim build. Her family and police have concerns for her well-being.

A spokesman for police said her last name would not be released at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact 105, or make a report on the police website using ‘Update Report’, quoting the file number 230303/3964.