Soaking up sights, sounds and flavours in craft beer celebration

13:11, Mar 05 2023
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
The 15th annual Marchfest craft beer festival took place in perfect conditions at Nelson's Founders Park on Saturday.

You could not have ordered a better recipe for Nelson's annual celebration of craft beer and live music.

The 15th annual Marchfest at Founders Park on Saturday took place on a sparkling autumn day that provided a perfect backdrop to the live music, street performers and the specially brewed beers for the festival.

Stratton Kemplen with a beer at Marchfest at Founders Park.
Stratton Kemplen with a beer at Marchfest at Founders Park.

From hazy IPAs and a hazy manuka beer, to lager, pilsner, porter and the intriguing cold brut IPA, there was a beer style for everyone's palate, as well as a selection of cider, wine and non-alcoholic beers.

Live music from the largely local line-up featured the sparky indie pop of Nelson band Parallel Park and the funky grooves of Dow P'dowdow which kept the vibe going into the night.

Ben Woods got into the spirit with a hop-themed hat.
Ben Woods got into the spirit with a hop-themed hat.
 