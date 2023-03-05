Soaking up sights, sounds and flavours in craft beer celebration
You could not have ordered a better recipe for Nelson's annual celebration of craft beer and live music.
The 15th annual Marchfest at Founders Park on Saturday took place on a sparkling autumn day that provided a perfect backdrop to the live music, street performers and the specially brewed beers for the festival.
From hazy IPAs and a hazy manuka beer, to lager, pilsner, porter and the intriguing cold brut IPA, there was a beer style for everyone's palate, as well as a selection of cider, wine and non-alcoholic beers.
Live music from the largely local line-up featured the sparky indie pop of Nelson band Parallel Park and the funky grooves of Dow P'dowdow which kept the vibe going into the night.