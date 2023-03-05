Bond boat shows star power to win title at classic boat show

Everything from a James Bond boat to a floating bathtub were on show at the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show, at Lake Rotoiti at the weekend.

Peter Carrington has kept a piece of cinematic history afloat for 43 years, but now it's time to part ways with the boat once driven by James Bond actor Roger Moore.

His 16-foot ski boat, which featured in the 1979 Bond film Moonraker, is for sale with an extra bit of gloss to its star power after being named as the overall winner at the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show at Lake Rotoiti at the weekend.

Carrington, from Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds, bought the Moonraker II at an auction in Florida in 1980. He said it was one of six Glastron-Carlson boats used in the Bond film, with a number of others not surviving the stunts that featured Bond in a river battle with villains, led by the notorious Jaws.

Carrington, a boat builder, took Moonraker II with him to England and again when he emigrated to New Zealand in 2007, using it for family outings in the Marlborough Sounds.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Peter Carrington from Anakiwa won the Jens Hansen Cup for the Best Vessel Overall at the 2023 Antique & Classic Boatshow at Lake Rotoiti with his boat Moonraker II, which featured in the James Bond movie featuring Roger Moore.

But at 77, and with a bad leg, Carrington said he did not get out on the water much these days, and reluctantly decided to sell. He said the boat's main and auxilliary engines had been replaced, and was hoping being awarded the Jens Hansen Cup for the best overall vessel at the boat show would boost its appeal.

“Maybe Peter Jackson might be interested in adding it to his collection,” he said.

A total of 136 craft were entered in the annual boat show, drawing 2000 people to Lake Rotoiti on Saturday.

Ed Wicken with his boat Miss Isel at the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show.

Among the showstopping vessels on display was Geraldine man Gary Thomlinson’s two-metre bathtub, which won the innovation award and cruised on its foils to second place in the Seagull outboard race.

The Eventiac award for the best themed display went to a trio of American powerboats from the 1960s, two with mahogany finishes and one pulled from the production line and finished in blue-grey, owned by Philip Andrew of Lowry Bay in Wellington.

Supplied Gary Thomlinson of Geraldine won the innovation award in his two-metre bathtub, which cruised on its foils to second place in the Seagull outboard race.

The Ron Culley Trophy for the best steamboat went to a kauri clinker, Tui, built in 1910 and restored in the1990s by owners Reece and Johanna Cobb of Auckland.

Boat show organiser Pete Rainey said at a time when the use of artificial intelligence was increasing, he wanted to applaud the boat owners for joining a movement that was “the antithesis of AI”.

“A movement that celebrates great design, cherishes old techniques, helps to uncover our heritage, and at the same time gives us and a lot of other people a whole lot of fun and enjoyment.”

This year the boat show received support from the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

Full results:

Walker Family Best New Craft: Elise, Greg Doran, Queenstown

Best Restoration: Saga, Garth Hogan

Port Nelson Best Rowed Craft: Toroa, Russell Maxwell, Stoke

CWF Hamilton Trophy for Best Jet Propelled Craft: Saucy Jane, Jim and Noeleen Lapsley, Christchurch

Johnson Family Trophy for Best Sail Powered Craft: Abu, Christopher Harris

Jeffcott Trophy for the Best Motor Powered Craft: Bob, Mike and Julie Baker, Ashhurst, Manawatu

Best American Craft: Rayson, Richard Wilkie, Christchurch

Best Clinker Craft: Janet K, David Nicholson, Christchurch

Innovation Award: Bath, Gary Thomlinson, Geraldine

Best Outboard Motor Powered Craft: Phlex, Jared Campbell, Riwaka

Eventiac Award for the Best Themed Display: Miss Tahoe, Sparkle Horse, Casper; Philip Andrew

Lowry Bay, Wellington

Ron Culley Trophy for the Best Steam Boat: Tui, Reece and Johanna Cobb

People’s Choice, voted for on the day: Maria, Hamish Kincaid, Wellington

Jens Hansen Cup for the Best Vessel Overall: Moonraker II, Peter Carrington, Anakiwa