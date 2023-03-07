Boulder bank walk to the rescue for Coastguard

The Nelson West Rotary Club's Boulder Bank walk has raised more than $50,000 for Coastguard over the past 12 years.

The annual charity walk along Nelson's Boulder Bank is back on this Sunday, promising a bracing outdoor experience and a bonus for the environment and the Coastguard.

The Nelson West Rotary Club has run the annual 9km walk along the natural Nelson Harbour formation for 12 years, donating more than $50,000 to the Nelson Coastguard from the proceeds.

Last year it donated money to allow the Coastguard to buy a floating mannequin fitted with a gps tracker that is thrown into the sea as a training exercise for crews to locate it using data from weather and tidal conditions.

The success of the walks was recognised when the club won a district Rotary award last year.

As well as raising money the walk also sees participants removing rubbish from the Boulder Bank, and creating community awareness and access to the unique Nelson landmark.

Club president Charles Lambert said up to 300 people went on the walks, depending on weather conditions.

He said one of the highlights of the trip was visiting the historic Boulder Bank lighthouse that had panoramic views and an exhibition explaining its rich history.

Buses for this year's event leave near the Styx restaurant at Wakefield Quay from 8am on Sunday, March 12. . Walkers will be dropped off along Boulder Bank Drive for the walk that typically takes around three hours. A ferry will bring walkers back from near the Lighthouse, or those wanting a shorter walk or with limited mobility can take the ferry both ways.

Tickets: $26 for adults, $16 under 14, or boat both ways $31 and $19.