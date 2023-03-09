Where to go for help when stress is overwhelming

There are many services that can help if you cannot cope.

There's a lot to be stressed about lately and many of us are feeling it. But what happens when the stress goes beyond our usual coping skills? There are a lot of different services. Which one will be right?

Safety first: if there's a risk from suicide, self-harm or assault, call 111. The police provide help to make sure no one is harmed. Each district has a Community Assessment Team on call round the clock. In a crisis, a qualified professional will return your call and may visit to make a thorough assessment and advise on the next steps.

Your family doctor is a great guide and can provide options to fit your situation, especially if they know yuou. GPs can assess mental health issues, prescribe medication and make referrals to a range of services, most of which are free.

Te Whatu Ora has mental health outpatient clinics throughout the area, offering assessment and treatment by a psychiatrist, psychologist or counsellor. You'll need your GP or Māori Health Provider to refer you. Each referral is checked to see whether it's urgent. If so, you'll be referred to the Community Assessment Team, otherwise you'll go onto a waiting list. As with all our health services, these clinics are in heavy demand. It may take several weeks to see a practitioner.

For less severe issues, the Primary Mental Health Initiative offers four sessions with a psychologist or counsellor. Again, your GP will make the referral, can recommend someone who will be a good fit for you and should have an idea of how soon you will be seen.

ACC (0800 101 996 or acc.co.nz) pays for therapy for survivors of sexual abuse or assault. You can begin by contacting a psychologist or counsellor working in the community who is ACC registered and they will take care of the process.

There are many community services.

The Women's House and the Male Room in Nelson and Family Support Services in Motueka offer support and counselling. Lifelinc (03 548 2400) offers one-to-one and couples therapy at affordable rates.

Online and phoneline help are available throughout the country. The 'Need to Talk' helpline (1737) offers phone and text support. Lifeline (0800 543 354) has trained volunteers to answer calls. Outline LGBTQI+ provides free phone support, information and counselling if you are coming out or questioning your sexuality. A Google search will help you find specialised help such as bereavement, surviving cancer or post-natal support. There are websites and text services for young people too.

You can also see a psychologist, counsellor or psychotherapist in private practice, but you pay their fees yourself. Check the Yellow Pages or the website for each profession to see who's available in your area.

There's a lot of help out there. Persevere till you find what works for you.

CAB volunteers can help you understand what’s available, and provide you with contacts.

Citizens Advice Bureau Nelson Tasman, 9 Paru Paru Road, Nelson.

Ph: 03 548 2117 0800 367 222; email: nelsontasman@cab.org.nz; www.cab.org.nz

Citizens Advice Bureau Marlborough, Marlborough Community Centre, 25 Alfred St Blenheim.

PH 03 578 4272 O800 367 222 email: marlborough@cab.org.nz; www.cab.org.nz

Useful contacts

For urgent assistance call 111 or the Mental Health Community Assessment team:

Nelson/Tasman 0800 776 364 select option 2.

Marlborough 0800 948 497;

Golden Bay via Te Whare Mahana call 03 525 7647.

Lifeline suicide crisis helpline 0508 828 865. Calls are answered by mental health professionals

Alcohol and Drug issues:

Nelson-Marlborough Addiction Services 0800 263 457/ 03 546 1994 will take GP or self referrals.

Alcohol Helpline 0800 787 797, AA 0800 229 6757 or Alanon (support for families).