Nelson mayor to take Nelmac campaign to Wellington

The Three Waters reforms would threaten the viability of Nelson's council-owned contracting company Nelmac, says mayor Nick Smith.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith will head to Wellington in a bid to stop the city council's contracting business being “dismembered” in the Three Waters reforms.

Smith will be in the capital on Monday to present the Nelson City Council submissions to the Water Services Legislation Bill, part of the reforms package.

But his focus will be on stopping part of the council-owned contracting business Nelmac being swallowed by one of the proposed water entities being set up to manage the country's drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services. He is seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty.

Smith will also take his concerns to the interim chief executive of the proposed Water Entity C that would take over the Nelson's water operations under the reforms. The mayor said the chief executive had made contact after Smith raised his concerns publicly in his mayoral report this week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Nelson City Council has agreed to explore legal options to prevent the transfer of assets from its contracting company Nelmac to a new water entity.

The council has been told that Nelmac would not be treated as a contractor under the Three Waters transition, and instead all water services and assets in the company were expected to be transferred to the new organisation.

Smith said that would mean the loss of a third of Nelmac's commercial activities, involving 50 staff, and would threaten the viability of the businesss.

It would also mean a cost of $800,000 to the council, he said. Smith clarified on Thursday that would involve a loss of a $500,000 dividend Nelmac paid to the council, and an estimated $300,000 capital injection required to keep the business going.

After an in-committee briefing by the Nelmac board, a full council meeting on Thursday backed Smith's call to explore all legal options, including potential court challenges, and take lawful proactive measures to thwart the transfer of Nelmac staff and assets to the water entity.

"It seems grossly unfair that simply by the fact Nelmac is owned by the council that the Government believes it can take those assets,” he said.

Smith raised the possibility that if the council sold one share in Nelmac to another party, the Government could not legally take its assets - "that would be one option if the council wanted to consider it”.

He said legal action would be a "second-best option”. “I would much rather be spending ratepayer money on fixing water pipes than lawyers arguing over the ownership of Nelmac.”

The mayor said he had made his opposition to Three Waters clear, but on the Nelmac issue even those who supported the reforms agreed it was a “bit off the rails”.

Hamiora Bowkett, executive director of the Three Waters reform programme for the Department of Internal Affairs, has said the national transition unit was working with councils on the transition of assets to the new water service entities – including those held by council controlled trading organisations such as Nelmac.

He said it was an area “under active review by the Department of Internal Affairs, and consideration by Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee”.