Firefighters free patient from serious crash in Mōtueka

Firefighters have freed one person from a car wreck after two cars collided in Mōtueka.

Emergency services have been called to a serious two-car crash in Mōtueka

Firefighters were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Edwards and Central roads in Lower Moutere just before 5.30pm on Monday, Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Alex Norris said.

Crews at the scene freed one patient from a vehicle and assisted with first aid and scene safety as police and ambulances arrived.

A police spokesman said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, he said.