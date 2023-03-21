Firefighters battle blaze that has engulfed a Tasman sleepout

Firefighters have been called to a structure fire on Tadmor Valley Rd in the Tasman District.

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has taken over a sleepout and a woodshed southwest of Nelson.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Tadmor Valley Rd just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said crews were called from Wakefield, Tapawera, Motupiko and Mōtueka to help extinguish the flames that had engulfed the 10-metre by 6-metre structures.

No one was injured in the fire, Lyford said.