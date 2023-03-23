Fire tears through home near Nelson Airport

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Nelson. (File photo)

Firefighters have gained control of a blaze that has torn through a home near Nelson Airport.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Point Rd, Monaco just before 7pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said the home was well involved when two crews from Nelson arrived, sparking a call for back-up from two Richmond crews.

No one was in the home, he said.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze, and had called for police to assist with traffic control.