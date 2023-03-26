Dog day morning a picture of canine happiness

A dog shows its impressive diving form at the annual dog splash day at Nayland Pool, watched by an appreciative audience.

The dog splash day at Nelson’s Nayland swimming pool was a howling success.

From 9am to 10.30am on Saturday, at least 160 dogs had free rein at the Nelson City Council outdoor pool, marking the end of the summer season.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF At least 160 dogs had a ball at the event.

Pooches large and small showed off their best dives and dog paddling technique as they retrieved balls and toys. Organisers said the turnout was one of the largest for the annual event.

Entry was a gold coin donation with proceeds going to Second Chance Tasman, a non-profit organisation helping to re-home dogs in need. The organisation said $600 was raised from the day.

After the event, the pool was closed for the winter and will reopen in November.