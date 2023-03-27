Seals to eels scooter ride reels in $10,500 for rescue helicopter

Ready to roll: the colourful crew in the Seals to Eels charity ride about to leave Tāhunanui.

There were cow and tiger onesies, a Where’s Wally, Minions and the Two Ronnies, all on two wheels on a long, slow ride for a good cause.

Colourful costumes ruled as a bunch of enthusiastic 50cc scooter riders took part in the Seals to Eels on Scooter Wheels charity ride on Saturday.

The 245-kilometre ride from Tāhunanui to Lake Rotoiti and back raised more than $10,500 for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The general manager of the helicopter trust, Paula Muddle, said the event had grown steadily in its three years, and the 43 registered riders this year was a record.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Riders Donna and George Dobson, and Heather Stanton got a moove on with their costumes, which also stopped them friesian.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF John Robinson dressed as Where’s Wally leads the pack for the Seals to Eels 50cc scooter ride from Tāhunanui to Lake Rotoiti via Mapua, and Motueka and back as a fundraiser for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter on Saturday.

Muddle said the day was a huge amount of fun, as the riders enjoyed perfect conditions on their 50kph journey through Richmond, Māpua, Motueka, Riwaka, and the Motueka Valley through to lunch on the shores of Lake Rotoiti at St Arnaud before returning via 88 Valley Rd.

There were five breakdowns as some of the older scooters struck trouble, and the odd singed cape, but it was a happy bunch who returned for the debrief at the Speights Ale House.

Muddle said she hoped to see more corporate teams taking part next year, building on the turnout of a team from Berkett Contracting this year.