School seeks endowment fund support as costs rise

Clifton Terrace School principal Rob Wemyss says the school is looking to secure a permanent income stream through its endowment fund.

A Nelson school trying a new approach to fundraising is appealing for donations to its endowment fund.

A donor from the Clifton Terrace School community has pledged $50,000 to help set up the endowment fund that could provide a secure income stream to enhance the school's learning programmes in the longer term.

The donor's money will be triggered if the school can match the $50,000 amount. It currently has $23,000 and is aiming to raise the rest by May.

It is seeking other donations to reach the target. Donations qualify for a tax rebate of a third of the amount contributed.

The major donor, who wants to remain anonymous, said in a statement that: "Those of us who are lucky enough to end up financially secure, be it inherited, or self-made, have a responsibility to contribute back to the very society from which we have benefitted."

Clifton Terrace principal Rob Wemyss said the school was taking a big picture approach to how it could support students to receive the best possible education.

Rising costs and reduced funding put the school in a position where “we have to do something different, to be innovative”.

While the endowment fund would take time to provide income, the donor's pledge was a great start.

The Clifton Terrace School Endowment Fund is managed by the Top of the South Community Foundation, and supported by The Tindall Foundation.

The school still has other fundraising events planned, but those that can donate to the fund are encouraged to do so through Clifton Terrace School Fund - Top of the South Community Foundation (topsouthfoundation.org.nz)