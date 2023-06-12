DIY tribute to trailblazing legend of north-west Nelson

Tramper Dave Barton with one of the Polglaze Trail signs he has put up in the Kahurangi National Park.

Max Polglaze’s legacy to the north-west Nelson bush endures in the tracks, huts and shelters he built.

But a group of former colleagues and trampers say the former Forest Service ranger’s contribution to the area and those who use it deserves greater recognition.

They want part of the Kahurangi National Park circuit, including tracks through the Mt Arthur Tableland, Leslie Valley and Cobb Valley, to be known as the Polglaze Trail.

In a do-it-yourself style that Polglaze, who is now 83 and in a Nelson rest home, would surely have approved of, they have taken action themselves, putting hand-crafted Polglaze Trail signs up along the route.

The metal signs were designed by Nelson engineer Dave Barton who has been tramping in the area since he was nine or 10. On that first trip he stayed in the Gridiron rock shelters, among Max Polglaze’s ingenious additions to the park during the in the 1970s and 80s.

Supplied Max Polglaze at the unique Gridiron rock shelter he built in the Kahurangi National Park.

The sleeping platforms are built under overhanging slabs of limestone rock.

They made a big impression on the young Barton, who estimates he has made more than 70 trips to the area over the past 40 years.

Three years ago he joined a Facebook group, New Zealand backcountry adventures of the past, and first heard of the Polglaze Trail idea.

“He had great old-fashioned bushman No 8 skills,” Barton said.

“This man has done so much in this park, it was not just a job for him, but a passion, and he needs to be honoured,” Barton said. “I thought I’m going to take this on.”

He describes himself as a bit like Polglaze, a “doer”, so he set about making the stainless steel signs, based on a photograph of Polglaze in his signature ranger gear and wide-brimmed leather hat. He was advised to approach the Department of Conservation but after he got no response, he decided to press on, putting up Polglaze Trail signs along the way.

One was put up on the signpost on the Tableland last year, but had since been removed by unknown people, Barton said. He has also made smaller circular signs that he plans to keep installing along the route.

Dave Barton/Nelson Mail Tramper Dave Barton put up this Polglaze Trail sign last year, but it has since been taken down.

The Department of Conservation’s Motueka operations Manager Mark Townsend said it acknowledged the legacy Max Polglaze left in huts and shelters he built in the Kahurangi National Park.

“Some of the huts have been replaced with new buildings but we take pride in looking after those from that NZ Forest Service era that remain,” he said.

“Those putting forward the proposal of renaming a track after Max are invited to contact me to discuss it and other potential options for recognising in the park Max’s work and legacy.”

Alistair Bradley, who came up with the idea for the Polglaze Trail, was sent to work with Max after getting into trouble with the law in Nelson in the 1970s. The experience set him on the right path.

He said his former colleague was a gentle giant with a love of the bush who deserved to be remembered for his groundbreaking work in the area.

“I just think it’s important that if people do great things, they get remembered.”

Charlotte Squire Former Forest Service ranger Max Polglaze, second from left, outside the tent camp in the Cobb Valley which was restored in 2014. Polglaze and Alistair Bradley built the original tent camp, described as a hybrid between a hut and a tent, in 1973.

Even after he retired, after becoming disillusioned with increasing bureaucracy, Polglaze had returned to the park to help restore some of its older huts. He returned in 2014 to mark the restoration of the tent camp in the Cobb Valley he and Bradley built in 1973.

Partner Beverley Johnson said Max was known as the man “that fixed everything and did it without any fuss.

“Use what tools you had and just get on with it and do a wonderful, creative job in the process.”

"Max is legendary in north-west Nelson and has a pretty strong appreciation throughout tramping circles in New Zealand."

In a 1989 interview with the Nelson Evening Mail when he retired from the ranger job, Polglaze summed up his love for the area: “It was a lifestyle, the whole thing was a labour of love. All I wanted to do was to be in the bush.”