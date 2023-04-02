Protest outside Port Nelson over coastal shipping job losses

Seafarers and supporters protest outside Port Nelson on Sunday after the loss of jobs from the cancellation of a coastal shipping service.

Seafarers who lost their jobs with the closure of a coastal shipping service have staged a protest outside Port Nelson seeking greater opportunities for Kiwi crews.

About 10 Nelson-based seafarers were among up to 60 crew across the country who lost their jobs with the announcement last month that international shipping giant Maersk was closing its service that linked New Zealand ports. The service had been going for less than a year.

Affected Nelson Maritime Union members were joined in a protest on Haven Rd outside Port Nelson on Sunday by supporters and members of other unions. The protesters had placards urging support for coastal shipping and seeking a change to the Maritime Transport Act to prioritise New Zealand flagged and crewed ships.

The union’s Nelson branch president, Dean Hogg, said Maersk’s replacement international service employed cheaper foreign labour. He said the new service took advantage of a rule allowing ships to visit New Zealand ports for up to 28 days before they were required to employ New Zealand crew.

READ MORE:

* Maersk cuts Coastal Connect service

* The seafarer crisis – a shipping problem being passed from port to port

* Concerns international seafarers came to shore for medical treatment without being tested for Covid-19



BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Maritime Union Nelson branch president Dean Hogg said around 10 local seafarers had lost their jobs.

The shipping giant had recorded a profit of $29 billion last year, and Hogg believed it had a social responsibility to use New Zealand workers.

He said job prospects for affected workers were “not flash”. He was near retirement, but others had young families and mortgages and needed work.

A number had joined the Maersk coastal shipping service from the Cook Strait ferries, but those services had since been given dispensation from the Government to employ foreign crew, he said.

The Maritime Union national secretary, Craig Harrison, attended the protest. He said coastal shipping offered an efficient and low emissions mode of transport, particularly as New Zealand was still facing a supply chain crisis.

“That is why goods are taking so long to be imported and exported, and moved around New Zealand.

“Coastal shipping provides resilience in a volatile world and even in the face of natural disasters.”

Areas such as Northland and Hawkes Bay where roads were cut by Cyclone Gabrielle flooding could use their ports to get products out if there was an efficient coastal service, he said.

Harrison said there needed to be a national debate about the need for coastal shipping, linking regional ports to international carriers. New Zealand exporters risked losing out if the big carriers decided to rationalise or decarbonise their operations.