Kids riding to independence thanks to bike scheme

Fourteen children from former refugee families were gifted bikes at the weekend as part of a programme to help them become more independent and active.

As part of a pilot scheme between Nelson City Council, Sport Tasman and Bike Hub Nelson, the refurbished bikes were given to Victory Primary School students on Saturday at an event that included a pizza lunch.

The council provided helmets, locks and lights to go with the bicycles.

Bike Hub Nelson co-ordinator Matt Lawrey said the children and their families were over the moon.

“The best bit was the way the children could not wait to start riding. It was raining a bit but they totally ignored it. They just jumped on their bikes and went for it, racing around the playground with big grins on their faces,” he said.

One of the students, Sui Tha, said she was really happy about her new bike.

“Now, instead of just sitting at home, we can go out and ride our bikes,” she said.

Matt Lawrey Alis loves her new bike, donated along with 13 others as part of a programme to help children of former refugee families become more independent and active.

Her sister Alis was also rapt: “I love it.”

Their mother, Mangmang, said she had five children and spent much her day driving them around. She’s looking forward to Sui Tha and Alis being able to get themselves places on their new bikes.

“I’m very happy for me,” she said.

Prior to receiving the bikes, the students did cycle skills sessions with Sport Tasman and rode out to Bike Hub Nelson’s Saxton Field workshop to learn about bike maintenance.

The council applied to Sport NZ’s Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund for Sport and Active recreation, managed by Sport Tasman, for 30 bikes from the hub and funding to provide cycle lessons, helmets and locks. The other 16 bikes will be distributed at a later date.

The bikes were donated by the public and repaired and serviced by the hub’s volunteer mechanics.

The idea is to encourage tamariki to participate in sport, active recreation and cultural activities in their community by providing them with a way to get there.

Matt Lawrey The rain didn't put Biak Chin off taking her new bike for a spin.

Lawrey said Bike Hub Nelson was “extremely grateful” to everyone who made it possible for the not-for-profit organisation to be able to provide the bikes to the students.

Bike Hub Nelson is supported by the council and its scheme is also supported by police who also provide it with bikes that end up in their possession but are never claimed.

“Not only was it great to get them on bikes but the delivery took us to a new record of 34 bikes re-homed in one week,” Lawrey said.

The council’s group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said it was thrilled to be part of the initiative.

“Being able to travel under your own steam is such an important part of growing up. The council is always pleased to be able to support young people choosing to get around using active transport.”

If you have a bike you don’t need, Bike Hub Nelson would love to find a new home for it. Contact Matt Lawrey on 027 406 3434 or mattlawrey7010@gmail.com.