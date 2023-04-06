Truck crash north of Murchison partly blocks highway

A truck and trailer unit crashed into a bank in the Kahurangi National Park early on Thursday.

A road remains partially blocked in the Tasman District after a truck and trailer unit crashed into a bank early on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 6 and Gowan Valley Rd in the Kahurangi National Park around 4.40am.

A police media spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mau Barbara said crews were called to assist with traffic management as the truck and trailer unit was blocking the road.

Waka Kotahi released a written statement and said traffic management was in place.

“Efforts to clear the crash scene are ongoing and are expected to continue through this morning,” the statement said.

“Drivers can expect delays when travelling through the area and should take extra care when driving through the crash site.”