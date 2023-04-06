Truck hits bank north of Murchison

A truck and trailer unit crashed into a bank in the Kahurangi National Park early on Thursday.

A truck and trailer unit crashed into a bank north of Murchison, partly blocking State Highway 6.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 6 and Gowan Valley Rd around 4.40am on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mau Barbara said crews were called to assist with traffic management as the truck and trailer unit was blocking the road.

The highway was fully reopened early on Thursday afternoon after the scene was cleared.