Night work on SH6 in Richmond starts this weekend

Resurfacing of SH6/Gladstone Rd is to start on April 16.

Resurfacing work on State Highway 6 in Richmond is scheduled to start on Sunday.

The night-time work on SH6/Gladstone Rd will run from April 16 to 30, from 7pm to 7am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said while contractors would be resurfacing the road at night, no work would be done on the night of April 24 due to the Anzac Day public holiday.

Spokesperson Felix Marwick said the work was due to be completed by 7am on Sunday, April 30, although weather and unforeseen circumstances could create delays.

“Temporary speed restrictions and traffic management will be in place while the work is done.

“Entry to and exit from King Street onto SH6, Gladstone Road, will be restricted with detours in place during working hours.”

He said the resurfacing work had been scheduled for night-time to create as little disruption for road users as possible.

“It is also important the route be available for peak commuting traffic during the day. It is estimated the roadworks will add about five minutes to travel times through the area.”