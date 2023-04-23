Nelson news in brief: Tree removal controversy and orienteering success

Tree chop riles path users

The Nelson City Council has apologised for the lack of notice before removing a grove of Douglas Fir trees from the Railway Reserve pathway. The popular biking and walking path had split in two to go around the small grove, near Beatson Rd. They were cut down on April 11 because the roots had created an uneven surface, making it bumpy for cyclists and creating a trip hazard, the council said. It was also part of work to instal lighting for the path. However, the council’s Facebook post about the trees’ fate drew mainly negative comments, with a number saying the trees were a longstanding and favourite part of their journey. In another post last Friday, the council said it appreciated the removal may have been a shock and apologised for the lack of prior notice. It reiterated that the uneven surface had caused difficulties for some, and the path could now be made safe for all users. The council said it would replant the area with a mix of native and non-native deciduous trees to blend with existing vegetation.

Nelson orienteers on world stage

The Nelson Orienteering Club is celebrating the selection of members to represent New Zealand at the junior and senior world orienteering championships. Riley Croxford and Zefa Fa’avae, both from Motueka High School, have been selected in the under-20 Kiwi team to compete at the junior worlds in Romania in July. For Fa’avae it will be his second junior championships, having finished 17th in the middle distance event and 14th in the long distance race in Portugal last year. He has also been named as reserve for the senior New Zealand team to compete at the world championships in Switzerland later in July, with Nelson club members Matt Ogden and Amelia Horne also being selected. Croxford will be competing with his brother Leo and Eddie Swain from Waimea College at the European youth championships in Bulgaria in June.