Nelson news in brief: statistics from region's wet week

The wet week that was

The wet weather that plagued the region saw 170.4mm of rain fall in Nelson during the week from May 3-10. The Nelson City Council collated statistics from the prolonged rain using MetService measurements from Nelson airport. Rainfall peaked on Saturday, May 6 with 49mm that led to highway closures across the region and the Maitai River breaking its banks, causing flooding in some areas. The river flow was measured at more than 200 metres per cubic second on May 6, a one in 10-year flood event. The next highest rainfall was recorded on Tuesday May 9 with 44mm, causing the Maitai to rise again to an annual flood event level overnight on May 9 and 10. For context in the damaging rains of August 2022 the city experienced three 1-in-100 year flood events in a row.

Dog appeal rejected

The menacing dog status of Ruby, a Rhodesian ridgeback who bit a cyclist on March 11 last year, has been upheld by the Tasman District Council. Manuela and Micheal Smit voiced their objections to the classification on March 8. The Smits did not believe that Ruby had bitten the cyclist. The committee considered the evidence which formed the basis for the classification and other matters and decided to uphold the menacing dog classification of Ruby, according to the committee’s minutes.

Flying boats

The severe weather events that have hit the Nelson Tasman region in the past year have prompted the Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club to take to the air as part of a proactive approach to emergency response. The club’s search and rescue co-ordinator Jayd Cosmatos said when the Maitai River burst its banks in last August’s rains it was “a big eye-opener” as multiple roads were closed due to slips and flooding. He approached Helicopters Nelson to start sling training for the lifesaving crew. The first session involved induction for safety in and around helicopters, as well as hover exits and entries from the helicopter, and a test flight with two inflatable rescue boats (IRBs). Cosmatos said the response time to deploy two IRBs and two crews to the top of the West Coast via helicopter wass only one hour, compared to the more than three hours to travel by road. “Having the option of deploying via helicopter could prove to be a lifesaver in emergency situations,” he said. The club has more training sessions planned.