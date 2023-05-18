Safer speeds introduced for safer kids around Mōtueka schools

Waka Kotahi are putting in new speed limits on Mōtueka’s high street between two schools.

The principals of two schools in Mōtueka are feeling safer already as the speed limits around their kura are decreasing during pick-ups and drop-off times.

Waka Kotahi announced on Monday from May 22 a new variable speed limit was to be implemented on High St, State Highway 60, for Mōtueka South and Saint Peter Chanel schools.

The limit will be changed from 40kph to 30kph from 8.25am to 9am, and 2.55pm to 3.15pm, with the limit remaining at 50kph for the rest of the day.

Motorists will be able to see when the speed limit changes from electronic signs that will display 30kph when they are entering the new zone.

It’s all part of The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022, which requires road controlling authorities to use reasonable efforts to have at least 40% of speed limit changes for roads outside schools completed by 30 June 2024.

The remainder of the roads around schools must be completed by 31 December 2027, and the changes must be built into speed management plans.

WAKA KOTAHI/Supplied The variable speed limit will be implemented on High Street between Old Wharf Rd and Wharf Road.

The acting principal for Mōtueka South School Lauretta Haskell said that even though she’s out on the pedestrian crossing every day, having the speed limit drop during peak times would make a huge impact for safety.

“A lot of cars still fly through the crossing even though I’m there, so it’s just about slowing traffic down so that kids and families walking and biking are safe,” Haskell said.

“It will make drivers more aware of the children when they’re crossing the road,” Haskell said.

“That cuts the risk of collisions and injuries”

But it’s not just about the motorists, Haskell said.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff An electronic road sign has previously been outside Mōtueka South School in 2015 to help slow motorists. (File photo)

”You can help with the speed of cars, but educating children is just as important as well.”

Principal Margaret Campbell-McCauley from St Peter Chanel School, which is a few hundred metres away, said she also likes the change.

“Children’s safety is hugely important for our school, so any improvement making it safer for our children getting to and from school is great.”

Waka Kotahi’s director of regional relationships Emma Speight said safer speed limits around schools were critical to New Zealand’s road safety strategy, Road to Zero.

“Everyone in Aotearoa deserves to get to where they are going safely,” Speight said.

“Making sure children can get to school safely is vital.

“Changes like this help create liveable places for our communities and improve everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

Waka Kotahi noted that the speed reduction may also occur at other times when there were school-related activities happening.