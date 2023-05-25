E-bike commuting can be quicker than driving, not to mention healthier

Tasman district councillor Kit Maling says his e-bike is a healthier, more enjoyable way to get around, and can be faster than driving.

Tasman district councillor Kit Maling bought an electric bike and committed to biking to work three and a half years ago.

The retired policeman often gets a buzz when he can get places quicker on his bike than a car.

Maling made the commitment because of his concerns about climate change and for his own health.

“Living a good quality life is important. I swim and I bike. More and more people will cycle because it’s better for you.”

Rising petrol prices will drive people from cars to bikes and public transport, Maling predicts. London is now a city of bicyclists because the city increased the cost of driving a car. “We need to do that,” he says.

The 69-year-old boasts of recently biking from Richmond to Nelson City Council in 31 minutes, when online maps told him driving during in peak traffic would have taken 44 minutes. You can also see so much more from a bicycle than a car, he says.

Maling enjoys “doing research” on his bike rides. He recently counted 38 bicycles parked outside the Tasman Council building, which suggests 10 percent of staff bike to work. He rode the Baton River cycle trail recently and noted four logging trucks passed him, “all going nice and slow”.

Maling is keenly aware of road safety for people on two wheels. “Anyone whose ridden a bike will realise that vulnerable feeling.”

The low carbon commute is set to get much easier over the next 18 months. On August 1 people will be able to catch electric buses to Wakefield and Motueka. The buses will have Wifi so people can work on their commute.

A new dedicated bicycle lane to be developed along William St will connect Waimea College and intermediate and could make a real difference to traffic in the area, Maling says.

Traffic emissions can also be reduced if people continue to spend a portion of their week working from home. “The culture is slowly changing but it takes time. Covid taught us how to do it.”

When Maling was a young policeman, drink driving was common. But the regular campaigning against driving while drunk has made the practice socially unacceptable. “That takes a generation to change,” he says.

Maling doesn’t drive his Hyundai Santa Fe too often, but says his next car will be a hybrid.