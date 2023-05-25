Landscape planner’s tips for fun, beautiful and flood-resistant garden

Liz Gavin in her Nelson garden that has a wide variety of fruit and vegetables.

Nelson resident and landscape planner Liz Gavin calls her family’s 375m section their “pocket rocket”.

The small patch grows many types of fruit suited to the Nelson Tasman climate, including an avocado tree which has been fruiting for the last three years.

Blueberries, feijoas, mandarins, limes and lemons grow inside fences espaliered with pear and apple trees. Gavin also manages to fit in a raised vegetable garden and a greenhouse, to ensure there is something for her children to discover and harvest year round.

Gavin has put much thought into creating a garden that is edible and avoids pooling water in Nelson’s increasing wet spells.

“We’ve kept as much permeable surface as possible and created areas around the property where water will be caught in gravel.”

She recommends avoiding concrete driveways, which will cause water to pool on your property. Gavin has installed two “soakage pits”, or under-ground containers that collect and slowly channel water away from her property. One soakage pit is underneath her gravel carpark and the other lies beneath her lawn.

Landscape planner Liz Gavin with trees planted as part of the Wakapuaka Enhancement Project on land adjacent to the Cable Bay Rd.

Gavin’s section is on the smaller side, but she gets to exercise her gardening imagination in her professional life, working for environmental planning and design firm Boffa Miskell.

She is working on the Wakapuaka Mouri native vegetation restoration project on her family’s land in Wakapuaka. Native restoration projects in the area will act as nurse crops for grand old natives to grow in the future, she notes.

One piece of advice for those with larger home gardens with space between neighbours is not to shy away from planting larger natives. These are multi-generational trees, taking hundreds of years to reach the grand sizes we see in our native forests.

For quicker results, plant these trees as a grove and they will look beautiful in three to four years, Gavin says. Her section is a little small for some of the larger natives, with small trees deliberately chosen to fit the tighter spaces along property boundaries.

The planting on the family land at Wakapuaka allows for some of her favourite larger tree species such as houhere lacebark and nikau trees to grow in their natural environment.

Nelson and Tasman councils have created online maps to give residents information about the trees and plants that have historically thrived on the land where they live. More information about native plantings that are suited to the land in Tasman and Nelson can be found on the local council websites.